David Utting

Utting, David, aged 80, beloved husband, brother and uncle passed away July 30th from Covid. Survived by loving wife Lauren and little Daisy. Sisters Brenda, Shirley, Linda, Jean and Gillian (UK), brothers Michael, Tony and Trevor (UK). Sister and brother-in-law Toni and Harry. Niece Kim (Gregg), Ashley, Justin and Camryn. Niece Krista (Jeff), Jacob, Jake and Jayla. A special man, he loved you all. If you wish to send flowers-Fred Hunter Funeral Home, Hollywood, FL. Due to Covid, services will be private for family only on August 6th.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 3, 2020.
