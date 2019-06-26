June 21, 2019: Dave, 58 of Deerfield Beach passed away at Broward Hospital. He was born in Pompano Beach on May 30 1961. He played football at Deerfield High and after graduating Dave played competive Beach Volleyball where he got the nickname Super Dave. He earned a living as a contractor.



He was a devoted father and enjoyed camping and spending time with his sons, supporting them with Civil Air Patrol and their sporting activities.



David was the son of Norma Wallen Wilcox and the late Clyde G Coulson. He leaves to cherish his memory by his mother, brothers, sisters and his two sons; Airmen First Class Brandon J Coulson and Kyle D Coulson who just graduated from Highlands.



Celebration of Life will be June 29th at Grace Church, 501 NE 48 Street, Pompano Beach. Visitation at 10:00am, service at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Red Cross. Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 26, 2019