David White, 95, passed away on March 19, 2019. Born in Detroit, Michigan, Dave was a long time resident of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan and Hillsboro Beach, Florida. He and his wife Tish were married 67 years before her passing in 2012.He was a University of Michigan alum and a U.S. Navy veteran serving as a Naval Aviator and flight instructor during World War II and beyond. Lieutenant White piloted many types of planes from several different aircraft carriers. While on duty at Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale, Dave was involved in the search for Flight 19, the Lost Squadron on December 5, 1945. After leaving the Navy he started a very successful pension plan and insurance firm in Michigan.Dave, an officer, gentleman, wonderful husband and terrific father, was predeceased by his wife Tish and his son Rick. He is survived by his sons Randal and Brad. A military service for Lieutenant White will be held on Saturday, March 30, 11:00 at the Naval Air Station Fort Lauderdale Museum located on the west side of Fort Lauderdale International Airport at 4000 West Perimeter Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315. 954-359-4400. www.nasflmuseum.com Contributions may be made to the museum in honor of David White.