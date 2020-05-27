J. DAVID WILFONG, of Ft. Lauderdale passed away on May 22, after a brief illness. Born May 25, 1943, Clarksburg, W. VA David attended college in West Virginia; spent his working life in Washington, DC and retired to Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He is predeceased by his parents Junior Orr Wilfong, Edith (Pigott) Wilfong, and a brother, Edward Wilfong (Sharon). He is survived by his brother, John Wilfong (Roberta) and his sister-in-law Sharon, nieces, nephews and great nieces & nephews. David was passionate about his family, his extended family (friends), his dogs, and his home. He was beloved in his Coral Ridge neighborhood walking his standard poodles daily, and speaking to any and all he came in contact with. He always had a story to tell, and a smile to share.



David found much joy in life, and will be missed by his family and a wide circle of loving friends and neighbors. The family will announce a celebration of life at a future date.



