On April 19th, 2020, The Price family, of Lighthouse Point, lost their beloved son, Dawson Allen Price. He was 29 years old. Dawson was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to loving parents Daniel A. and Lisa Butler Price on November 1st, 1990. He was strong and courageous throughout his years and battle with Epilepsy. He was a wonderful young man who loved and cared deeply for his family. His loving spirit and kind heart will be missed greatly by all those who knew him. Dawson is survived by his parents Dan and Lisa Price, his sister Hunter Rae Johnson(Tyler) and brother Kounty-Jack Price. He will also be dearly missed by his nephew Rhett Johnson as well as his Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Due to the circumstances, this will be a private family ceremony. Dawson will be laid to rest on Friday, April 24, at 12:00pm. If you would like to send a prayer through this link or have a moment of silence it would be greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation directly at https://donate.epilepsy.com/donate Online condolences may be made at www.horizonfuneralcremation.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 23, 2020.