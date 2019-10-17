Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Unity Church
261 SE 13th Avenue
Pompano Beach, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Unity Church
261 SE 13th Avenue
Pompano Beach, FL
View Map
Dean Garafola Obituary
Dean Garafola, 60, of Pompano Beach, Florida passed away October 11, 2019. He was a kind and generous soul who always thought of the less fortunate. He is predeceased by his father Christopher. Survived by his wife Kathleen; his mother Winifred; his brother Christopher and many more family members and wonderful friends. Retired from the City of Pompano Beach after 37 years. Visitation Saturday, October 19th, from 10 AM to 1 PM and Funeral Service 12:30 PM all at Unity Church, 261 SE 13th Avenue, Pompano Beach. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2019
