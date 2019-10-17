|
Dean Garafola, 60, of Pompano Beach, Florida passed away October 11, 2019. He was a kind and generous soul who always thought of the less fortunate. He is predeceased by his father Christopher. Survived by his wife Kathleen; his mother Winifred; his brother Christopher and many more family members and wonderful friends. Retired from the City of Pompano Beach after 37 years. Visitation Saturday, October 19th, from 10 AM to 1 PM and Funeral Service 12:30 PM all at Unity Church, 261 SE 13th Avenue, Pompano Beach. Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2019