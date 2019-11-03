|
|
Dean N. Harris, 83, of Ocala, FL passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 at his home. Born in Columbia TN, Dean was a resident of Pembroke Pines, FL for 41 years and retired from Publix Supermarkets after 37 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Marge; daughter, Deanne; son, Bob and his wife Cynthia; brother, Leonard and sister, Shirley. Dean was preceded in death by his grandson, Derek and brother, Marion. A Celebration of Dean's Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Dean's memory may be made to a Hospice of your choice. Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala, 352-236-7813.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019