Debra Ann Lambert, 56, of Coral Springs passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Robert Lambert and their daughter Dominique Palumbo. She is also survived by aunts and uncles, numerous cousins and friends, and faithful Pomeranian DJ. A Memorial celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at First Church Coral Springs, 8650 West Sample Road Coral Springs, FL 33065. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019