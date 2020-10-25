Debra M. Banks (Debbie) went home to Heaven on October 14, 2020 at the young age of 64. She had a kind, generous and gentile spirit. She loved her family deeply and was devoted to her work. Debbie spent more than 30 highly successful years in the printing/software solutions industry and most recently was Senior Solutions Consultant for Ricoh USA in the Production Inkjet, Software and Services line of business. Debbie was born in Butler, Missouri on September 1, 1956 to Clyde Crow and Lona Shivers (Heckadon). Always an adventurer, Debbie moved from Kansas City to South Florida at the age of 22 with her best and lifelong friend Mindy where she started her career with Xerox and continued her love of travel, volunteering and meeting new friends. Debbie loved going to concerts, sporting events, spa days with friends and watching her two favorite dancers, Cameron and Kendall. Debbie was strong, determined, self-sufficient, dedicated, smart, loyal, trustworthy, caring, compassionate, giving, a whole lot of fun and a darn good cook. Debbie brought all those qualities to perfect harmony as she mentored many people in life to help them be their best. She leaves behind her father, Clyde Crow, step father, Dick Shivers, sister and brother-in-law, Denise (Denny) and Dennis Brock, her brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Candi Kersey and nieces Abby, Stephanie, Bailey, Haley and her nephew Matt, her extended family, Mindy (Gentile) and Gregg McClosky, Cathy Barskis and the Broeckelmann Family, as well as many life-long friends and business colleagues. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lona Shivers and her grandparents. They are all now together watching over us. To the arms of the angels we release you Deb, and in turn Heaven has most certainly gained an angel. Memorial contributions can be made to Dress for Success



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store