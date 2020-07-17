Died on July 15, 2020 at the age of 85 following a non-Covid infection. Beloved wife and soulmate of the late Bud for 60 years. Tremendous mother to Lisa (Jade), Craig (Shelley) and Pam (Amir). Adored Nana of Raina, Sydni and Blake. Daughter of the late Anne and Philip Jacobson. Sister of the late Steven Jacobson. Expertly cared for by Yvonne, Shaka and Elvis. Debbie was an elegant, refined lady who, together with Bud, amassed a superb collection of contemporary glass art. She was a wonderful friend with a great sense of humor and a determined fighter to the end. In our hearts always. We will love you and miss you forever. Funeral services at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Flushing, New York on Sunday, July 19. Donations in Debbie's name can be made to www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org