Debi Pato 67 years old passed away at home with her loving, caring husband Ivan of 30 years and their two dogs, Zippy and Bo in Las Vegas, Nevada after a courageous 4-year battle with cancer.



Debi was born in Battle Creek Michigan to Ira Joseph Davis and Dawn Yvonne Davis while Joe was serving in the military in Korea.



Debi was preceded in death by her father, Joe. She is survived by her mother Dawn Davis, two sons, John Bowman "J.J." and Taylor Bowman (Fort Lauderdale, Florida), step- son, Ivan W. Pato (Clermont, Florida) step-daughter, Elizabeth Pato (Sherman Oaks, Ca) and her brother Mark Davis (Dallas, Texas). Debi has numerous cousins and friends living across the country.



Debi attended Pontiac Central High School in Michigan where she was active in musical activities and president of her sorority. She graduated from Olivet College in Charlotte, Michigan. Debi worked as a teacher after graduation from college and then as a correctional officer in Florida. She later worked in the Judicial System in Nevada.



Debi and Ivan shared homes in Florida and Las Vegas at the time of her death.



Debi was a family- oriented person much like her father, Joe. She was always laughing, telling jokes and the "life of a party". She enjoyed her friends and family immensely. Debi's friends were loyal to her throughout her life. Debi was a lover of dogs. Her favorite dog, Zoey passed away in Debi's arms in 2019. Debi loved to travel with Ivan. they traveled extensively throughout Europe and Argentina (Ivan's native country). Debi enjoyed Argentina and always wanted one day to return. Debi's mother, Dawn had the opportunity to accompany Debi and Ivan on a trip to Spain and Argentina. Debi also enjoyed a family cruise last year for her uncle Bob and aunt Donnette with numerous relatives.



Debi will be cremated and buried in the future next to her father at Ottawa Park cemetery in Waterford, Michigan.



