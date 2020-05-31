Deirdre Ann Bilyk Raymond was born in Remsenburg, New York, on March 31, 1947. At the age of 73, Deirdre peacefully passed from this life to life eternal on May 12, 2020, at her home in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Deirdre was predeceased by her husband Robert Raymond, her parents John and Maryann Bilyk, and her step-daughter Bonnie Rhoads. Surviving family and friends to enjoy beautiful memories of Deirdre are, Kathleen and Jim Burrell, Kelly Burrell and Deon Ramirez, Dakota Ramirez, Beth Brooks and Tom Gradel, Robert and Cindy Raymond, Kyle Raymond, Colleen Raymond, Albert Rhoads, Stephanie and David Conklin, Suzanne Rhoads, Derek and Carly Conklin, Jessica Conklin, Jason Conklin, Samuel Conklin, Gary Raymond, Sr., Jackie Bennett, Chrissy Raynor Rappleyea, Dora Gonzalez, her loving dog, Feather; and her beautiful kitty-cat, Daisy. Deirdre was also lovingly known as "Dede," "Deed," "Dee Dee," and "Dodah."
It was near the quaint town of Remsenburg where Deirdre grew up that her favorite place to spend happy times with her loving family and dearest friends was at Rogers Beach. Undoubtedly, the white sand, grassy dunes, and peaceful sounds of the sea contributed greatly to Deed's love for nature, and later inspired her works in poetry and art. Growing up with several beagles, (her favorites being Ringo and Sanchez,) gave Deirdre her love for dogs and animals.
Deirdre graduated from Westhampton Beach Senior High School and later attended the Paier College of Art. Dede was a talented artist. Many of her most memorable works were pencil drawings of little animals such as squirrels, chipmunks, dogs, and cats.
Deirdre enjoyed her career as a well respected dental assistant. She assisted Dr. Patrick J. Restivo, DDS, in Westhampton Beach, New York, and years later when she moved to Florida, she assisted, Dr. John J. Kealy, DDS, in Miami. It was while working in Dr. Kealy's dental office that a handsome gentleman patient named Robert Raymond caught the eye of the pretty and petite green-eyed dental assistant with beautiful strawberry blond hair. In 1989, Deirdre and Robert began dating. They fell in love, and the two sweethearts married in 1990. The happy couple enjoyed many years living in Morningside, Florida, near Miami on Biscayne Bay. During those years, Dede loved her Maine coon cat, named Shiloh Cat Dancer. Together, Deirdre and Robert had good times entertaining friends visiting from all over the world and locally, having parties, and going to Miami's best restaurants for fabulous evenings out. Years later, Deirdre and Robert moved thirty miles north to the town of Deerfield Beach. Sadly, in 2013, Robert passed away. Throughout her life, Deed always lived close to the beach. For her, it was the happiest place on earth.
The love of family was very important to Deirdre. Known as Dede and Dodah to her grandchildren, she attended baptisms, birthday parties, school grandparents' days, graduations, and fund-raisers. She enjoyed the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, and she decorated her home beautifully with little glittery woodland animal decorations, and she was always very specific about selecting the perfectly shaped real Christmas tree.
Anyone who knew Dede, knows she was an animal advocate. She had many pets throughout her life and she rescued them all. Even though the new furry family members were initially traumatized from being rescued from a shelter, or as was the case of Cody the canine being found abandoned in the middle of Biscayne Boulevard, Deirdre's gentle nature and kind heart won them over every time. Dede would feed nuts to squirrels, by hand, and she would laugh as she saw the starlings and grackles steal the nuts and fly away. She said that seeing this was her "playground and it's very comical!" Deirdre also enjoyed sharing live owl video camera links and other nature related posts on Facebook.
Dede not only rescued animals, but she also cared for them working at the Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton, Florida; a 100% no-kill and nonprofit shelter. Upon retirement, she cared for all of the cats there, and what lucky cats they were to have her love, affection, and strong work ethic. It was at Tri-County that she adopted her sweet and timid dog, Feather, and her gorgeous cat, Daisy. All the furry family members in her life brought her great joy.
Deirdre, a lefty, had beautiful calligraphy handwriting. She greatly enjoyed watching PGA golf tournaments and murder mysteries on television, listening to country music (especially, Willie Nelson,) and she was a great country line dancer. She really loved a good conch chowder that her son-in-law, Bobby, would often bring to her.
Throughout her life, Deirdre loved with all of her heart. She loved animals and birds as she fed and cared for them. She loved her friends, old and new. She sent cards and always checked up on those close to her. She loved white flowers. In one of her last messages, Dee Dee said, "I wish everyone could find happiness in nature!"
Deirdre was a colon cancer survivor. She had faith in the Lord, above.
Deirdre Ann Bilyk Raymond will be laid to rest in New York with her parents, at Remsenburg Cemetery, Suffolk County, New York.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Deirdre's honor are requested to be made to the organization which she supported; SPCA Global Animal Rescue International, 232 West 30th Street #1503, New York, NY 10001. Spcai.org
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 31, 2020.