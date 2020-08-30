Dena Dunworth, 89 died Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born in Pikeville, TN. Devoted member of First Methodist Church, Ft Laud. Retired from Broward General Hospital in accounting. volunteered for the Honda Classic & Broward Performing Arts for over 20 years.



Proceeding in death was her mother Minnie Corder, daughter Carol Silva, son Rick Dunworth and grandson John Rowe III. She is survived and will be sorely missed by her grandchildren, Christina (Doug) Ebel and Jennifer Dunworth, her great grandchildren, Heather Rowe & Amber Ebel and great great grandson, Johnny Rowe and many nieces and nephews. She was a second mother, grandma and aunt to many especially, her beloved Swartzwelders.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date at First United Methodist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store