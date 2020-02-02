Home

Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
(561) 672-1880
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:30 PM
Glick Family Funeral Home
3600 N. Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
View Map
Dr. Denis Gravel M.D., 76 years of age, resided in Boca Raton, FL and Quebec City, Canada. He peacefully passed away wrapped in the love of his wife, children and family on January 25th, 2020. He and his wife were married for 51 years. Denis was a charismatic, charming, just and caring soul. He lived his life to the fullest. His passion in life was medicine and served at both Canadian and South Florida Hospitals in addition to his private practice for over 40 years. He provided the best care for his patients with the utmost professionalism and compassion. He always had a kind smile and entertained his patients with a joke. Along with his wife and dear friends he enjoyed traveling throughout the globe and shared his love of golf. He was a kind and gentle soul with a cheerful outlook on life. Denis made a difference in this world and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He has embarked on a journey that we must all take and seek the solace of our Lord. The family wishes to acknowledge the excellent care provided by the staff at Holy Cross Hospital. His wife, children and family will always remember him and keep him in their hearts. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8 PM on Friday, February 7 at Glick Family Funeral Home in Boca Raton where a Memorial Service will begin at 6:30 PM and in Canada at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donation to .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -