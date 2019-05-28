Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Orlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Ellen Orlin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Denise Ellen Orlin Obituary
Denise Orlin, (62) of Davie, FL, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend lost her battle with ovarian cancer on May 27, 2019. She was surrounded by loved ones at the time of her passing. She is survived by her husband of 42 years Neal, children, Stephanie (David) and Mindy (Sivan), grandchildren Noah, Peyton, Zoe and Gavin, and Brother Larry Schultz. Denise grew up in Philadelphia, and attended Temple U and FAU for graduate school. She was National Board Certified and Teacher of the Year prior to her retirement from Pines Lakes Elementary after 30 years of teaching. Service at Star of David Cemetery, North Lauderdale, May 29th at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition and Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.