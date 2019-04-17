Dennis Dean age 78 of Boca Raton, passed away Sunday April 14, 2019 after a 10-year battle with Alzheimer's. Throughout his battle he was supported by an amazing team of caregivers which the family is very thankful for. Dennis is survived by his loving wife Patricia, his children Michael (and Donna), Francie (and Stephen), Craig (and Brian), his grandchildren Arden, Madison, William, Sydney, Joey, his dogs Remy and Bijou, his brother Howard, and his sister Susan. He was predeceased by his parents Harry and Anna.Dennis graduated from the University of North Carolina, was a member of the US National Guard and served his country with an honorable discharge. He met his wife, Patricia, in New York, then moved to Rockland County to raise their family and later to Manalapan, NJ. Dennis had many passions including his love of cars, reading, frogs, fishing, golf and eating. He was a loving friend and revered family man. Dennis spent his life working in electronic components and in 1989 founded his own company, Dean Technology Inc, which he sold to his son, Craig, who still runs the business today.When Dennis retired, he moved to Boca Raton, Florida and spent many frustrating and enthusiastic years playing golf, enjoying fishing and playing with his puppies. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Funeral services are scheduled 11:00 am Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel 11115 Jog Road Boynton Beach, FL. Interment will follow at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, 11520 St Rd 7, Boynton Beach FL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made online to or National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary