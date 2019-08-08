Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Dennis Howard Smith

Dennis Howard Smith Obituary
Long time Ft. Lauderdale singer and entertainer Dennis Howard Smith passed away on August 1, 2019. He was 81 years old. Dennis began his career as a child touring with the San Francisco Opera Choir. After graduating from Florida State University, he taught briefly before returning to music. He recorded for 20th Century Fox, performed with the ABC Lawrence Welk Show, and toured the country with Sammy Kaye's Orchestra. He became a regular performer on the Ft. Lauderdale strip, often performing with his mother, Evie "Mother Goose" Smith. He will be greatly missed by his family. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
