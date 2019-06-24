Services Interment 2:00 PM Forest Lawn North Cemetery Pompano Beach , FL View Map Resources More Obituaries for Dennis Redmond Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dennis J. Redmond

1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dennis Jerome Redmond, age 71, of Lauderdale by the Sea, Florida, died on June 13, 2019. He hailed from Wilmington, Del. was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, a Vietnam War Veteran, and he contributed to material science research during his distinguished 43-year career at Dupont. His insights contributed and advanced the scientific basis of many patents. Dennis was well respected for the mentoring of many younger researchers and instilling good research habits while he was stationed at the DuPont Experimental Station.



While his professional career was important to Dennis, nothing gave him more pride than raising his three children: Jeffrey L. Redmond, Irene E. Redmond, and Susan V. (Redmond) Ward, who survive him. He enjoyed watching them marry and having children of their own. Dennis was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Kathleen Wilson Redmond, and he grieved deeply over her passing. Dennis was blessed to be survived by ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



Dennis loved spending weekends at Rehoboth Beach, Del. and was often thought of as the "mayor" since he seemed to know everyone, and was a one-man welcoming committee. He loved participating in the activities of the local VFW, as well as spending Saturday afternoons at the North Shore Beach and finding a good bargain at the local grocery store. Never was there a coupon that he couldn't find a way to get a triple discount.



Dennis is survived by his domestic partner and husband, Shawn C. Newman. They were together for over 18 years and were married shortly after same-sex marriage was legalized in the State of Florida. Dennis and Shawn were accepted by their families and fortunate to have the love and support of their relationship. They raised two Newfoundland dogs, Gracie and Noah, and presently their three-year-old cocker spaniel, Atticus, that accompanied them everywhere.



Dennis enjoyed a good happy hour in Wilton Manors and catching up with his many friends on Friday nights. He was well known as a happy Irishman with a good sense of humor and charming wit. He would often drive with his windows open and Irish bagpipe music blaring, much to the chagrin of his husband.



Dennis loved traveling and was ready to go on a trip at a moment's notice. One of his happiest memories was introducing his grandchildren to the Broadway Theater by taking them to see the "Lion King." He also loved history and touring various historic mansions, such as the Biltmore House in Asheville, N.C. and the Hurst Castle in San Clemente, Cal.



It was difficult for Dennis to say which was the best vacation that he took. Some of the contenders for "Best Vacation" was a 10-day trip to Paris, France, Geneva, Switzerland and London, England, as well as an overnight scenic train trip from Seattle, Wash. to San Diego, Cal. Dennis will be missed by his numerous friends from all around the country from his weekend participation in run events by local bear organizations.



Life was an adventure for Dennis. He lived big, loved hard and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held, with military honors and interment to follow at Forest Lawn North Cemetery in Pompano Beach, Fla. on July 20 at 2:00 p.m. Friends and family are welcome and are encouraged to wear bright colors or even their favorite floral Hawaiian shirt in Dennis's honor.