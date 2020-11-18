Dennis John Sheehan of Plantation, FL. passed away peacefully at his home on November 13, 2020. Dennis was born on December 26, 1936 in New York City. Dennis graduated from Cairo High School in upstate New York in 1954. While attending Cairo High School, he excelled at basketball and track. In 1956, Dennis joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Dix. On January 15, 1957, Dennis married his high school sweetheart, Marian Zerega. After being honorably discharged in 1958, Dennis and Marian resided in New York City until the fall of 1959, when they moved to Fort Lauderdale, FL. In February of 1960, Dennis joined the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department. During his career, Dennis held the ranks of Firefighter, Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief, Assistant Chief and Deputy Fire Chief. Dennis retired in February of 1987 as the Deputy Chief of Fire Operations. After retiring, Dennis and Marian traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada in their motorhome and enjoyed spending time at their mountain cabin in western North Carolina. Dennis's greatest joy however, was spending time with his family, especially with his six grandchildren. He attended countless sporting events, school programs, plays and dance recitals and enjoyed them all. Dennis was predeceased in death by his beloved mother Alice Gloss Sheehan, his son Robert Joseph Sheehan and his grandson Christopher Raymond Sheehan. Dennis is survived by his loving wife Marian Sheehan, son and daughter-in-law Dennis and Colleen Sheehan, son and daughter-in-law Jim and Connie Sheehan, daughter and son-in-law Kathleen and Carmine Giuffrida, grandchildren Keri Jorcin, Craig Sheehan (Carolyn), Ryan Sheehan (Sarah), Giuseppe Giuffrida, Carmine Giuffrida and great grandchildren Logan Jorcin, Teagan Jorcin, Easton Sheehan and soon to arrive Cade Sheehan. There are no services planned at this time. On line condolences can be shared at edkalis.com
