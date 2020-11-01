1/1
Dennis "Mac" McDermott
Dennis Brian McDermott, known by most as "Mac", of Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Florida Medical Center.

Mac was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Evelyn McDermott, and brother, Randy McDermott. He is survived by his sister, Vicki McDermott; son Brian (Danielle) and grandson Walter McDermott; nephew Shane Mazon (Angie Bates) and grandnephew Shane Mazon (Morgan Nicolino); niece Lydia McDermott (Michael Ensor) and grandnephews Finn, Sawyer, and Thatcher.

Born on March 13, 1948, in Canton, OH, Mac graduated from Canton Central Catholic High School, where he played football. After that, he attended Kent State University. A proud veteran, Mac served his country with honor as a medic in the Vietnam War. Shortly after finishing his tour of duty, he moved to Fort Lauderdale, where he worked in and managed nightclubs. In his free time he enjoyed Westerns, Motown, and dining with family and close friends.

Known for his infectious smile and kind soul, Mac also leaves behind a wealth of friends he met through his years in South Florida. His heart was filled to the brim with love for his family and friends, sparing no one along the way. In place of flowers or cards, his family has requested donating in his memory to St. Jude's Hospital, one of the many places he volunteered.

http://giftfunds.stjude.org/macmcdermott

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

October 31, 2020
Mac has been a close friend for 60 years, since our grammar school basketball days. He always had a big smile and kind words for everyone. You'll be missed, my friend.
Tim Thurin
Friend
October 31, 2020
Our deepest condolences on the passing of Big Mac. May his memory be a blessing, always.
Carmen Ojeda Pasquantonio
Friend
October 31, 2020
That was one of my greatest friends he will be sorely missed 8250
Joseph VanSteenburgh
Friend
October 30, 2020
We all know that in this life if you have (1) one true friend and you are considered lucky. If you have a few your blessed. You usually can easily identify your friends best qualities. You may have one that's generous, that will take the shirt off his back for you or for a stranger. You might have a warrior who will be with you no matter the circumstances. A teacher who instructs you how not to make the same mistakes he has in the past. You might have a gentle and understanding friend who will just sit with you during a rough time. I just lost a friend that had all these qualities and then some. I am not the only one that considers him the best. I will greatly and always miss him, and I will always remember, Dennis Brian McDermott.
Kap
Friend
October 30, 2020
I met Dennis in grade school at St. Joe's. Always loved him as a friend. We kept in touch through the years at HS reunions. When Dennis would visit Brian in PA, he would spend some time in Canton. I would see him then, too at dinners and cookouts with high school friends.
He was so happy when Walter came into his life. Luckily I was on Facebook with Dennis and got to see Walter and his wonderful mom and dad!
Saw Dennis right before the shutdown in March. He was at my house with other grade school friends. We had such a wonderful time that afternoon eating pizza, looking at grade school pictures and laughing a lot!
Dennis was such a wonderful guy. He will live on in my heart, as he will in yours.
You have my deepest sympathy.
Sue Jacoby
Friend
October 30, 2020
I had always wanted to meet your father. My only memory will be a video Danielle sent of him singing to Walt in your back yard. My heart is with you
Stephanie Bruno
