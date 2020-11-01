We all know that in this life if you have (1) one true friend and you are considered lucky. If you have a few your blessed. You usually can easily identify your friends best qualities. You may have one that's generous, that will take the shirt off his back for you or for a stranger. You might have a warrior who will be with you no matter the circumstances. A teacher who instructs you how not to make the same mistakes he has in the past. You might have a gentle and understanding friend who will just sit with you during a rough time. I just lost a friend that had all these qualities and then some. I am not the only one that considers him the best. I will greatly and always miss him, and I will always remember, Dennis Brian McDermott.

Kap

Friend