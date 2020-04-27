Derek Robert Gibbs, a prominent commercial real estate broker with larger-than-life charisma, passed away in his sleep at his home in Boca Raton, Florida. He was 41 years old. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the precise cause of death remains unknown at this time. What is known is that Derek, with his unending zest for life, big heart, and kind smile would never leave a party early. Born near and raised in Swampscott, Massachusetts, Derek was the son of Richard H. Gibbs and Corilyn ("Cory") P. Gibbs, and the little brother of Danielle G. Van Ess. Derek graduated from Swampscott High School in 1997, and from Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida in 2002. Planting roots in South Florida, Derek embarked upon a career in commercial real estate, teaming up with fellow broker and longtime friend, Daniel J. Cunningham. With their astute aptitudes and unwavering integrity, the duo methodically built an award-winning body of work for the national firm Marcus & Millichap. Derek loved wholeheartedly and without hesitation. In 2014, on a foundation of deep love and friendship, he married Cara (Long) Gibbs, the love of his lifetime. If asked, his amassed friends and loyal confidants would summarize his spirit saying Derek lived a life resounding in laughter and steeped in generosity, care, and concern for others. Derek lived fully, threw caution to the wind frequently, possessed no concept of embarrassment, cheered for Rocky Balboa (always), and quoted The Goonies (often). Above all else, Derek bestowed unforgettable memories on each and every life he touched. Derek is survived by his: father Richard and his wife Yvonne; mother Cory and her partner Tom; sister Danielle, her husband Chad, and Derek's 4 adoring nieces; aunt and uncle Terilyn (Teri) and Jeff Magner and their children Stefanie, Chloe, Kyle, and their spouses and children; uncle and aunt Randall (Randy) and Gail Gibbs and their children, Cameron and Ainsley; and other family and friends too numerous to count. Derek was preceded in death by his beloved: dog Colby; grandparents; great aunts and uncles and other family; and by too many dear friends for a man his age, all of whom lived on in his memories. Due to the current public health crisis, a service is not possible at this time, but Derek would want all those who loved him to gather any way they can to recount stories, share pictures, watch videos, and laugh loudly remembering his vivacious spirit. When we may gather in groups, we will hold celebrations in both Massachusetts and in Florida to commemorate Derek's life. He will be buried in Hingham Cemetery in Hingham, Massachusetts to remain close to his sister and her family where they can visit him often and other family and friends may too. Derek would be honored by a donation in his name to DifferentBrains.org, a charitable organization dedicated to neurodiversity advocacy.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 27, 2020.