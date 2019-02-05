|
Diane Armer, 72 of Hollywood, FL passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 26, 2019 after a long battle with ALS. She was born December 14, 1947 in Montreal, Canada the daughter of Phillip and Juliette L'Ecuyer. She is survived by children Bobby (Tonya), Christina, Jeremy, and sister Christine (Jim). Diane worked a message therapist and yoga instructor and her gentle ways left lasting impressions with those who knew her. She was an angel in life, a wonderful mother who gave selflessly, and will be sorely missed. Memorials in her name can be sent to the ALS Assoc.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019