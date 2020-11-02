8/24/1958 - 10/2/2020
Age 62, passed peacefully at home. Born in Del Rio, TX to mother Elva and father Jack Cann (deceased). She is survived by her mother, Elva; daughter, Michelle Brunson and her husband Reggie; her granddaughter, Serena Baez; brother, Douglas Cann and his wife Lisa; her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as her long-time boyfriend, Jim Kozak. She was a friend to all and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
At the age of two the family moved to South Florida living first in West Palm Beach. At the age of four settling in at PSN in the Miami Lakes area. She relocated several times in her adult life including Cutler Ridge all the way to Deerfield Beach, with stops at "Grady's" along the way. Finally, settling down in Dothan, Alabama.
It's only been a month since you left us, but it feels like an eternity. Your smile, your wit, your spirit and your spunky personality provided numerous memories of great times that will last forever. God decided it was time to give you your wings and let you fly. Soar high, way up in the sky, watch over us and protect us. We love you and miss you. Our lives will never be the same. God be with you, in peace, mind, body, and soul. Goodbye honey, I love you.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the family; to donate, go to GoFundMe.com
and search for Diane Bickett Webb.