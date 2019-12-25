Home

Diane Bourdo Charboneau Obituary
Diane Bourdo Charboneau, age 72, of Lake Lure, NC passed away on December 18th 2019 at her home in the beloved mountains of North Carolina. Diane was the daughter of the late Wesley and Florence Bourdo. Left to cherish her memory are her partner in life, Robert James Phillips; son Scott Wesley Charboneau and his wife Kelly; daughter Nicole O'Connell; five grandchildren Connor Charboneau, Trenton Charboneau, Sydney Charboneau; Logan O'Connell, and Charli O'Connell; A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 25, 2019
