Diane C. Fisher passed into heaven on April 17, 2020. She will be dearly missed by her adoring husband, Walter Babiak, and her four loving daughters: Charlotte (David) Waddell, Cheryl (Dominic) Ranieri, Christina Becker and Candy (Russel) Howard. Along with Walter's children: Nicole (Marc) Mucklow and Joseph (Miho) Babiak. She will be sorely missed by her grandchildren: Allyson and Reagan Waddell; Dominic, Michael, Marisa and Diana Ranieri; Grant, Bryce and Chase Becker; Garrett, Cole and Cade Howard; Alyssa, Jack, Nick and Katie Mucklow. In addition, she is survived by her younger brother, John Clifford. Preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Fisher. Due to the COVID virus, the celebration of Diane's life will be sometime in the future.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020.
