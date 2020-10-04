Diane Irene McAnally was born on February 1, 1943, as Diane Irene Christiansen. She grew up in North Miami and attended high school at North Miami Senior High. She was a very happy woman who loved working in jobs where she was able to communicate with others on a daily bases like the Library or for mass transit where she could spread her joy and touched many lives. She left behind 3 children, Kathleen the oldest, Jimmy the middle child & Kevin the youngest & her husband James. Her family brought so much joy to her life, and so did her cats! She had many friends from high school that she still kept in contact with till the end. Friendships like that are hard to come by, and she had many. Diane was an easy person to love because she was like sunshine on a rainy day with her infamous white/blond hair and bright smile and contagious laugh. She was a diehard Elvis Presley fan & Cinderella was her favorite fairytale story, which made her the easiest person to shop for! Her homes were always filled with glass cabinets of all sorts of memorabilia she had collected her whole life and presents from her loved ones displayed so proudly. On the walls there were wooden shelves with tiny cubby holes filled with her oldest knickknacks, Gumby, little Cinderella Mice, a thimble, Star Wars Ewoks, so many pieces that held so much meaning to her. I remember she used to carry the grandkids around telling them the stories behind all of them reminiscing about the good old days. All meals were served to the grandchildren with love on metal animated tv trays, my go to was always the WWE wrestling one, she was the only person I knew that had them. I believe her favorite pastime with company was going through old photographs, she always referred to her Husband Jim as "So Handsome" in his uniform. He was truly the love of her life. It's hard to find "Till death do us part" in the world we live in today, but they always managed to stay strong no matter what came their way. They are the definition of True Love. We will have to carry-on the tradition of lifesaver candies every Christmas Holiday in her memory for she will be truly missed, but even something so simple can have so much meaning behind it because Diane made it that way. She is loved, She is Missed. Until we meet again Mom-mom.



