Diane Linda Watts-Marazon, born June 2, 1955, in Rochester, New York, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She is survived by her only child, loving daughter, Caitlin Alexandra Nunez Watts; husband, Thomas Marazon; mother, Pat Schooley; sister, Deborah Watts, and her aunt, Marilyn O'Connor. Diane moved to Broward County in 1983, and began her work with the "Broward Teachers Union". She helped build the organization, instituted and monitored the training of stewards for "Broward Teachers Union", and was a powerful force protecting teachers' rights. Diane retired after 35 years, and enjoyed the rest of her time on this earth traveling to her worldly dream locations with her husband. A quote from Diane to anyone who needs to hear it "Life is tough my Darling, but so are you." Visitation, with limited building occupancy, will be Saturday, 1:00 PM-4:00 PM at T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin 4:00 PM. Diane wished to have an Irish Wake and Party; unfortunately, the time for this is not now. Her family will plan a celebration of her life in the future. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com