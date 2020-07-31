1/1
Diane Linda Watts-Marazon
1955 - 2020
Diane Linda Watts-Marazon, born June 2, 1955, in Rochester, New York, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She is survived by her only child, loving daughter, Caitlin Alexandra Nunez Watts; husband, Thomas Marazon; mother, Pat Schooley; sister, Deborah Watts, and her aunt, Marilyn O'Connor. Diane moved to Broward County in 1983, and began her work with the "Broward Teachers Union". She helped build the organization, instituted and monitored the training of stewards for "Broward Teachers Union", and was a powerful force protecting teachers' rights. Diane retired after 35 years, and enjoyed the rest of her time on this earth traveling to her worldly dream locations with her husband. A quote from Diane to anyone who needs to hear it "Life is tough my Darling, but so are you." Visitation, with limited building occupancy, will be Saturday, 1:00 PM-4:00 PM at T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin 4:00 PM. Diane wished to have an Irish Wake and Party; unfortunately, the time for this is not now. Her family will plan a celebration of her life in the future. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
AUG
1
Funeral service
04:00 PM
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation

1 entry
July 29, 2020
Diane was a bright light whose friendship I will always cherish. She was a force to be reckoned with at BTU, and was held in the highest esteem. I will always remember her hospitality and warmth and the happy days we shared together at work. Sending love to her family. May she Rest In Peace.
Carol Herz
Coworker
