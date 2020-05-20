Diane Collins, 67, of Hollywood, FL passed away on May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothea (Convery) Collins. She is survived by her loving family: brothers, Joseph (Monica) and Stephen (Donna), sister, Joanne Robinson (Jim), many nieces and nephews; and life-partner, Jules Martin.
Diane followed her father (publisher of Gold Coast Magazine) into advertising and printing, working at, among others, Fulton Advertising, Trucolor and Racal-Milgo. She was proud of a successful and rewarding career.
After retiring, she worked at Grady's in Ft. Lauderdale, 'to get out of the house'.
Diane was kind and friendly to all. She loved to garden, the sea, horses, and dogs, leaving behind Stella, her latest furry friend.
Services will not be held at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions. Arrangements provided by Neptune Society.
In her memory donations may be made to the Humane Society of Broward County, humanebroward.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 20, 2020.