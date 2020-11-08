Leidy, Dianne Marie, 76, passed away on October 25th, 2020. She was born in Boston, MA on June 30th, 1944 and moved to Florida in 1966. She married Charles Leidy in 1973, forming a family of eight, with his four and her two children from previous marriages. They were often referred to as "Prince Charles and Lady Di". She worked for the Ft. Lauderdale News/Sun Sentinel and Little Peoples Academy at the First Christian Church in Wilton Manors before making her career as a medical transcriptionist and department supervisor at Holy Cross Hospital for 35 years. She was outgoing, fun loving, and adored by those who knew her. She was a faithful member of the First Christian Church of Wilton Manors for 40 years. She was known for her sense of humor, creativity, and kindness to all. She would frequently bring "Beau, the singing Bassett hound" to the hospital and other activities for all to enjoy. She is survived by her children, Danielle Tenney (Bev Willis), Nicole (Tenney) Maitlen, Tracey (Leidy) Works (Keith Works), Curtis Leidy (Tami Gant), Tara (Leidy) Bezak (Michael Gray), Karen (Leidy) Whitlow (Steve Whitlow); two sisters, Joanne O'Neill and Marilyn Weiringa; and a brother, Fredrick Hassett. There are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well. A memorial will be held for family.



