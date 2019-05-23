Dick R Sharpe, 89, of Cooper City, passed away on May 18, 2019 in Cooper City, FL.Dick Sharpe was born in Alston, Georgia to Nelle Morris on February 20, 1930. He went to school at Miami High. He married Elizabeth McNamee on August 20, 1949 in Miami, FL. He graduated from Miami Dade College & University of Miami. He worked as a Real Estate Broker for DR Sharpe Enterprises for 45 years. He was a veteran of the Korean War Era and served in the Navy. He was involved in the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite Shrine, American Legion, and was a former Cooper City Councilman. He was also an Episcopalian. He received a Master's Degree and numerous awards and honors; too many to mention. Dick is preceded in death by his lovely wife of 68 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Sharpe. Dick is survived by his children, Ron Sharpe and his wife Linda Mizell Sharpe, Tom Sharpe and his wife Janice Sharpe, and Lynda Sharpe Pacetti and her husband Daniel Pacetti; grandchildren Justin Pacetti (Rachel Babcock Pacetti), Nathaniel Pacetti, Eric Sharpe (Danielle Gunter Sharpe), Adam Sharpe (Casey Brown Sharpe), Elizabeth Sharpe Burr (Chris Burr), and great-grandchildren Lena Sharpe, Roman Sharpe, and Connor Burr. Visitation will be 5-7 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Fred Hunter University Drive Home, 2401 S University Drive, Davie, FL 33324.A funeral service will be held at 7 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Fred Hunter University Drive Home 2401 S University Drive, Davie, FL 33324 with Father Joaquin Perez officiating. Burial will be Sunday, May 26, 2019 Sharpe Cemetery at 1:00 PM In Alston, GA. Arrangements are by Ronald V Hall funeral home, Vidalia, GA.The family of Mr. Dick Ronald Sharpe wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at Memorial West, Kindred Hospital Hollywood, and Vitas Hospice. Loving Husband, Father and Friend Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary