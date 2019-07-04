Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Deerfield Beach, FL
Dolores A. Crombie


1937 - 2019
Dolores A. Crombie Obituary
Dolores A. Crombie, 82 years of age passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. She was born to the late John and Helen (Smiller) Regina on April 24, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Dolores was the beloved wife of the late Richard L. Crombie and is survived by her four children Karen (Carl) Brinkhoff, Richard T., Daniel B. and Colleen (Bill) Lauginiger; five grandchildren Rich Robey, Karlie (Jeff) Meyers, Jordan Lauginiger, Jamie Lauginiger and Justin Lauginiger.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 @ 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Deerfield Beach, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 4, 2019
