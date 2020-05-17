Dolores L. Jacobs, 86, of Shrewsbury, NJ, previously of Delray Beach, Florida, passed away on May 7, 2020. She was born in New York, NY to the late Louis and Lucy De Santi. She was a member of the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Lifetime Learning InstituteNova SE University. She enjoyed dining out, theater and traveling. She is predeceased by her two sisters, Lucille DeLoi and Nancy DeTrano. Surviving is her husband, Donald Jacobs and her daughter Leslie LaVerda and her husband Michael. All arrangements are private and under the care of the John E. Day Funeral Home, Red Bank, NJ. Please visit Dolores' memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2020.