Dolores Rita Overton
Dolores Rita Overton, age 90 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Frank and Helen Golkowski Tesmer, husband; Hal " Babe " Overton, and brother; Frank Tesmer.
She is survived by her daughter; Sherry (Paul) Naylor, son; Terry (Leonor) Overton, grandchildren; Paul, Michael, Daniel Naylor, Chris, Matt Overton, Kelly Meehan, and 9 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10am – 12pm with service to follow at 12pm in the chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Yohe.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Overton family. 615-896-2229.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 15, 2019