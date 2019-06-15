Home

Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Dolores Rita Overton Obituary
Dolores Rita Overton

Dolores Rita Overton, age 90 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Frank and Helen Golkowski Tesmer, husband; Hal " Babe " Overton, and brother; Frank Tesmer.

She is survived by her daughter; Sherry (Paul) Naylor, son; Terry (Leonor) Overton, grandchildren; Paul, Michael, Daniel Naylor, Chris, Matt Overton, Kelly Meehan, and 9 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 10am – 12pm with service to follow at 12pm in the chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Jeff Yohe.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Overton family. 615-896-2229.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 15, 2019
