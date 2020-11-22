Domenic "Dee/Garf" Garafola, 73, of Pompano Beach, FL, passed 11-17-2020. Born in Waterbury, CT, on 02-17-1947, Dom held incomparable knowledge about anything mechanical and electrical and could fix virtually anything. Genuine, with a rare "common" sense, gentle smile, he is survived by wife, Via (Baril) Garafola, son, Dom III, daughter, Jess Garafola. Family will be hosting Zoom Life Celebration; future memorial in CT. Gifts to Food For The Poor, 6701 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33073.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2020.