Known and remembered by his many friends for his smile, quick wit and warm manner, Dominic DeSantis passed away from this life at the age of 90 on New Year's Eve after an illness that debilitated him but never affected his sense of humor and enjoyment of life.
Born in Binghamton, New York, Dominic served in the US Army overseas during the Korean War. He had a long and fulfilling career at Air France where he began working in 1956 until his retirement in 1990 as Reservations and Telephone Sales Manager at their New York office. He was known there for his diligence as well as his irreverence and sense of fun.
He and his long time partner, John Behan, had a summer home in Cherry Grove, on Fire Island, New York. Dominic loved his home there and was active in all aspects of community affairs where he was President of the Cherry Grove Arts Project and directed and acted in many of the shows at the community theatre. For 35 years he was active as a volunteer fireman in Cherry Grove and was Captain of the Fire Police when he retired.
In 1997, he and his partner moved to Fort Lauderdale from New York City where he immediately became involved in his new home, among other things leading the water aerobic exercises for his fellow residents.
Dominic is remembered for his kindness and the sense of humor always reflected in his blue eyes. He is survived by his partner and his nephews and their families.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020