It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Don Ehrlich, 58, of Hollywood, Florida on August 11, 2020. Don passed doing one of the things he loved - hiking in Lake Tahoe, California. Don was preceded in death by his mother Frances Ehrlich. He is survived by his long-term girlfriend and love of his life, Cherie Wachter, their three cats Mini, Taraji, and Zorro, his father Harvey Ehrlich (Susan), uncle Alan Ehrlich (Barbara), sister Lynn Smith (Andre), brother Adam Ehrlich (Cathleen), sister Lori Huberman, and brother Ethan Ehrlich (Carolina).
Don was Owner/President of Yachtronics, Inc., a company that he built with his business partners Eric Feenstra and Dave Deacle. Don had an Associate Degree in Computer Technology; FCC License Technician with Lifetime CMET. He was very well-respected in the industry.
Don was a mentor to many and an uncle who took an active interest in the lives of his seven nephews and nieces Gillian, Talia, Michael, Sarah, Elie, Sebastian, and Kamila. Don was passionate about fishing, biking, scuba diving, traveling, tailgating at Miami Dolphins games, gardening and herding cats. One of Don's projects was ocean and beach clean-up and preservation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Free Our Seas at www.freeourseas.org
and/or Humane Society of Broward County https://humanebroward.com/donate/
A private service will be held this week at Barbara Falowski Funeral and Cremation Services. Don will be buried at Historic Evergreen Cemetery; 1300 SE 10th Ave; Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33315. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.