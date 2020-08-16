1/1
Don Ehrlich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Don's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Don Ehrlich, 58, of Hollywood, Florida on August 11, 2020. Don passed doing one of the things he loved - hiking in Lake Tahoe, California. Don was preceded in death by his mother Frances Ehrlich. He is survived by his long-term girlfriend and love of his life, Cherie Wachter, their three cats Mini, Taraji, and Zorro, his father Harvey Ehrlich (Susan), uncle Alan Ehrlich (Barbara), sister Lynn Smith (Andre), brother Adam Ehrlich (Cathleen), sister Lori Huberman, and brother Ethan Ehrlich (Carolina).

Don was Owner/President of Yachtronics, Inc., a company that he built with his business partners Eric Feenstra and Dave Deacle. Don had an Associate Degree in Computer Technology; FCC License Technician with Lifetime CMET. He was very well-respected in the industry.

Don was a mentor to many and an uncle who took an active interest in the lives of his seven nephews and nieces Gillian, Talia, Michael, Sarah, Elie, Sebastian, and Kamila. Don was passionate about fishing, biking, scuba diving, traveling, tailgating at Miami Dolphins games, gardening and herding cats. One of Don's projects was ocean and beach clean-up and preservation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Free Our Seas at www.freeourseas.org and/or Humane Society of Broward County https://humanebroward.com/donate/

A private service will be held this week at Barbara Falowski Funeral and Cremation Services. Don will be buried at Historic Evergreen Cemetery; 1300 SE 10th Ave; Fort Lauderdale, FL. 33315. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barbara Falowski Funeral Home
300 SW 6th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315-1028
954-462-4262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barbara Falowski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved