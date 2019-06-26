Home

T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Don Farnan
Don Farnan Obituary
Don Farnan, 89, of Sunrise, FL, passed away June 24, 2019. He is survived by his children, Mark (Cheryl) Farnan and Kathleen (Alan) Appelbaum; grandchildren, Samantha Farnan, Timothy Farnan, Shaun Appelbaum, Staci Appelbaum; great-grandson Maverick Farnan, and sister, Lorena Adams of Monroe City, Mo. Don is preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn, in 2005. Visitation will be Thursday, 5:00 PM-8:00 PM at T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, 10:00 AM, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church. Interment immediately following at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 26, 2019
