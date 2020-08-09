Donald Martin Kah passed away at Artis Senior Living in Davie, Florida, on August 4, 2020. Don, son of Elmer and Lugenia Kah of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, was born in 1937 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A resident of Hollywood, Florida, for the past fifty years, he was an unabashed Green Bay Packer fan. Don settled in south Florida after completing four years of active duty in the U.S. Navy, serving in the Naval Security Group in San Diego and on Guam.
Don graduated from Broward College and Florida Atlantic University, earning both baccalaureate and masters degrees in business administration. He was employed for almost thirty years as an outside sales representative in the south Florida area for Burroughs Wellcome Pharmaceutical Company, which has merged to become GlaxoSmithKline. Before and after retirement, he served as a dedicated volunteer assistant high school coach for girls' softball at South Broward High School in Hollywood, Florida, and for men's basketball at the new Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines.
Many will remember Don as a thoughtful, caring and generous man who valued and maintained friendships. He was a loving, proud, and protective husband and father. He is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Susan, daughter, Amanda Kah, and granddaughter, Giovanna Abaunza, as well as sisters and brothers-in-law and thirteen nieces and nephews.
Donations in Don's memory can be made to the FAU Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ollifll@fau.edu. Arrangements by Boyd-Panciera Funeral Home; www.bpfamilycare.com