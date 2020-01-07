Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
Resources
More Obituaries for Dona Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dona M. Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dona M. Adams Obituary
Dona Miller Adams, 62 resident of Santa Fe, NM, passed away on January 2, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1957 in Chicago, IL to Jackie & Bill Chigaros.

She married William "Bill" Adams, Jr. on April 25, 2004 in Santa Fe, NM.

She is preceded in death by; "OUR BEAUTIFUL BOY" David Miller, sister Gail Chigaros, father & stepmother, Bill & Helen Chigaros

She is survived by: her husband, William "Bill" Adams, Jr, mother & stepfather, Jackie & Dick Turnbull, sister, Kathleen (Scott) Axe, many nieces & nephews

& countless friends.

Dona was an amazing mother, wife, friend & business woman ~ rising in the ranks of the burgeoning Telecom Industry, retiring as Vice President of Human Resources of a Fortune 500 Company. After retirement she shared her time and skills with the AWESOME Foundation. She was a force of nature and will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know her.

MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS:

adaptivesportsprogram.org (New Mexico)

CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Wednesday Jan. 8, 2020 @ 1:00pm at Rancho Gallina Inn located at 31 Bonanza Creek Rd, Santa Fe, NM 87508.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -