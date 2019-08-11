Home

Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Pompano Beach, FL
Donald A. Bouffard


1933 - 2019
Donald A. Bouffard Obituary
Donald A. Bouffard, 85. December 9, 1933 – August 8, 2019. Passed through heavenly gates on August 8, 2019. He was the loving father of Delores Burgess, Jimmy Bouffard and Kathleen Creech. At the time of his death, he was married to Gayle Thigpen Bouffard for over 27 years. Don leaves siblings Edward, Joseph, Frank, and Marie Renier. Don was an avid golfer achieving five holes-in-one and many, many awards. One of his many pleasures was smoking a good cigar. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Gayle, family and friends. A Mass will be held at 1pm Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. Henry Catholic Church, Pompano Beach. FredHunters.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019
