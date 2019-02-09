|
Entered into rest February 3, 2019. Beloved son of the late Josephine and late August Bozek. He is survived by his lifelong friend, Bill Curtis along with family and many dear friends. Don was born in Buffalo and lived most of his life there. Upon retiring as Assistant Director of University at Buffalo Dining and Food Services, he moved to Florida. Don will always live in our memories and prayers. No prior visitation. In accordance with Don's wishes, arrangements were cared for privately.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019