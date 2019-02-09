Home

American Burial & Cremation Center at Jennings Funeral Home
1801 East Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306
(954) 731-4321
Donald Bozek
Donald A. Bozek


Donald A. Bozek Obituary
Entered into rest February 3, 2019. Beloved son of the late Josephine and late August Bozek. He is survived by his lifelong friend, Bill Curtis along with family and many dear friends. Don was born in Buffalo and lived most of his life there. Upon retiring as Assistant Director of University at Buffalo Dining and Food Services, he moved to Florida. Don will always live in our memories and prayers. No prior visitation. In accordance with Don's wishes, arrangements were cared for privately.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
