Donald Byers Barrows Jr. 92, of Boca Raton FL, died peacefully on January 27, 2019 with Mary, his wife of 42 years, at his side. Don was born in Philadelphia PA on December 6, 1926 to Sydney Biddle and Donald Byers Barrows. He graduated from St. George's School ('44) and Princeton University ('48) with service in the Marine Corp in 1945. During the Korean War Don served with the US Army as member of the First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry. He enjoyed a long career in the publishing business primarily as a Circulation Director. In 1986 Don and Mary retired to Florida where they were active boaters for over 20 years. Don also earned an MA from Florida International University and taught business writing at both FIU and FAU for over 10 years. In addition to Mary, Don is survived by his children Elyssa "Tika" Gelsino (Joseph), Sydney Biddle Barrows, Craig Barrows (Nina), Barbara Carnemark Nalls, Borden Johnson Barrows, step-daughter Genevieve Igou (Mark) and 12 grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Mercer (Joy) and half-sister Sally Worm (Vaughn). Don led a vibrant and full life marked by optimism and a keen intellect. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of this much loved husband, father, brother and grandfather at 11 AM on Saturday February 16 at the Boca Raton Cemetery and Mausoleum with a gathering afterwards at Camino Woods II. In lieu of flowers please donate to Hospice at Trustbridge.com. For a complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary