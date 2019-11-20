Home

Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
(954) 565-5591
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center
4061 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Donald Colborne Austin Obituary
Donald Colborne Austin, age 89 of Fort Lauderdale, A Korean Veteran, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 in the comfort of his home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Veterans Village, 13005 NE 135th Street, Fort McCoy, Florida 32134.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 at the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Donald's funeral service will take place on Saturday morning at 11:00 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lauderdale Memorial Park.

Online tributes at: www.kraeerfairchild.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 20, 2019
