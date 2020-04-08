|
Donald (Don) Coney
Fort Pierce, Florida
March 19, 2020 went quietly to the Lord at home in Fort Pierce at the age of 74. He was preceded by his parents Clifford Coney and Zada Moffett Coney along with brothers Clifford and Richard Coney. Formerly of Kendallville, Indiana Don resided in South Florida for the past 50 plus years.
He is survived by his wife Catherine (McGrane) Coney; sons Michael (Kim Kasko) Coney, Mark (Kimberly Fidler) Coney, Matthew (Angela Langel) Coney & Mitchell (Melanie Berta) Coney; grandchildren Megan Coney, Justin Coney, Jessica Coney, Dylan Coney, Brady Coney and Logan Coney.
Don was a member of the Lake Okeechobee Elks and the West Boca Moose Lodge, past president of the Deerfield Beach Kiwanis, his first love was the ocean hence the name Captain Don (or Captain Ron depending) and spent several years delivering sail boats throughout the Caribbean and eastern United States. A former member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, and New Covenant Church in Pompano Beach, FL where he enjoyed playing his saxophone in the music ministry.
A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2020