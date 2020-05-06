DiPetrillo, Donald, 70, of Davie, Florida died April 30, 2020. Donald was born in Providence, Rhode Island and moved to Hollywood, Florida in 1956. He was a graduate of McArthur High School class of 1967 where he was a member of the varsity swim team. Donald served in the United States Navy on board the Aircraft carrier, USS Wasp. He was a graduate of Barry University with a B.S. In Public Administration. Donald trained at the Ft. Lauderdale Firefighter's training center and served the Ft. Lauderdale Fire Department for 27 years. After rising through ranks, he retired as Assistant to the Fire Chief in 2000. After a brief retirement, Donald elected to join the town of Davie where he was appointed the Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director from 2001-2007. In 2008, Donald joined the Seminole Tribe of Florida as the Chief of Fire Rescue until his death.
He is survived by his mother, Joan DiPetrillo of Plantation, his brother, John DiPetrillo, wife Nancy and children of New Smyrna Beach, twin brother David DiPetrillo of Davie, son Tyson DiPetrillo, wife Yisel and children of Loxahatchee, Partner Lindy Maracic of Hollywood, and many other loving family members. Private services and interment will be held at Lauderdale Memorial Park. In his memory, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at Garysinisefoundation.org. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 6, 2020.