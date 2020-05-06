Donald DiPetrillo
1949 - 2020
DiPetrillo, Donald, 70, of Davie, Florida died April 30, 2020. Donald was born in Providence, Rhode Island and moved to Hollywood, Florida in 1956. He was a graduate of McArthur High School class of 1967 where he was a member of the varsity swim team. Donald served in the United States Navy on board the Aircraft carrier, USS Wasp. He was a graduate of Barry University with a B.S. In Public Administration. Donald trained at the Ft. Lauderdale Firefighter's training center and served the Ft. Lauderdale Fire Department for 27 years. After rising through ranks, he retired as Assistant to the Fire Chief in 2000. After a brief retirement, Donald elected to join the town of Davie where he was appointed the Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director from 2001-2007. In 2008, Donald joined the Seminole Tribe of Florida as the Chief of Fire Rescue until his death.

He is survived by his mother, Joan DiPetrillo of Plantation, his brother, John DiPetrillo, wife Nancy and children of New Smyrna Beach, twin brother David DiPetrillo of Davie, son Tyson DiPetrillo, wife Yisel and children of Loxahatchee, Partner Lindy Maracic of Hollywood, and many other loving family members. Private services and interment will be held at Lauderdale Memorial Park. In his memory, donations may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at Garysinisefoundation.org. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family. Many prayers for Donald and your grieving loved ones. You touched so many lives and will surely be missed. You stood tall among men. God has you in his arms, rest well my friend.
Candy Larsen
Friend
May 5, 2020
My condolences to the family. Chief DP was an amazing leader and man. I'll never forget him walking into my office with a smile and a "Hey Kiddo".
Michelle Lemire
Coworker
May 5, 2020
My condolences to Lindy and the family. Grateful for many fine memories we shared. With sympathy.
Tina, Sofia and Fernando Montano
Friend
May 5, 2020
My condolances to the whole family and prayers for his family.


william kutenits
Friend
May 4, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the whole family.
Sending thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,
Mary Nacawa
Mary Nacawa
May 4, 2020
I am so saddened by the loss of this dear man. Don was such a kindhearted soul with a smile that could light up the room. I will always cherish the time we had with him. He will be truly missed. Rest easy Chief, we will take it from here. Prayers for his family during this difficult time.
Angela Comito
Friend
May 4, 2020
He was a legend in the fire service and he MADE A DIFFERENCE THANK YOU.
Pete Gannon
Friend
May 4, 2020
Deepest sympathy. My twin sister and I knew Donald and David many years ago. So sorry for your loss. Jan (Speier) Mohi.
Linda Mohi
Acquaintance
May 4, 2020
On behalf of Blue Water Offshore Racing Association, St. Clair, Michigan. Sending prayers and thoughts for Donald's family. Donald was a true friend to those of us in the Offshore Racing community. His mark has been left on all of us. Stand easy Chief, we have the watch from here.
Bob Currier
Friend
May 3, 2020
Sending our Thoughts and Prayers for the Family during this very difficult time. He will be Missed by Many.
Bryan Stokes
Coworker
May 3, 2020
Don was a classmate at McArthur. I have been following his struggle and hoped for his recovery. I am saddened by his passing, but will always remember him and his life's accomplishments. A part of him will always live on through memories.
James Heaton
Classmate
May 3, 2020
I will always remember your outstanding leadership during all those hurricanes we all worked through and how we liked working with you. My thoughts, prayers and condolences to your family and loved ones.
Gail McGowan
Coworker
May 3, 2020
Dear Aunt Joan & family:
I'm so very sorry. You are always in my thoughts & prayers especially at this most difficult time. I remember Donald fondly & he always brought a smile to my face.
With sincerity and love,
Sheila A. DiPetrillo
5/3/2020
Sheila DiPetrillo
Family
