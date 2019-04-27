Donald F. Powell, age 84, passed away quietly at his home on April 26, 2019. He was born in the Bronx, NY, married, ended service in the Air Force, parented four children, and then graduated from Florida State University with a degree in accounting. After getting his CPA and doing a stint as an agent with the IRS, he opened his own accounting practice in Hollywood, FL, which he later merged with a North Miami Beach firm. After twenty-four years with Hixson, Marin, Powell and Desanctis, he became a sole practitioner. His area of expertise was taxation and management of an accounting practice. Don gave seminars on these subjects for the American Institute of CPAs and the Florida Institute of CPAs. He was president of the Gold Coast Chapter of CPAs and chaired its MAP monthly meetings for more than a dozen years. He served as treasurer of the Board of Directors of his condo tower association and its community association for sixteen years. Don was an avid reader, traveler, bridge player, and classical music aficionado. He was a true gentleman whose warmth, wit and wisdom will be deeply missed by all who knew him but especially by his loving wife of forty-three years, Irene, and their daughter Jolie Gonzalez (Misael) and grandsons Joshua, Ethan and Zachary Gonzalez, as well as the children of his first marriage, Steven (Sandy) Powell, Wendy Powell and Rob Powell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Parkenson.org. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary