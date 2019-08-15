Home

Donald G. Willar Obituary
Donald G. Willar 65, of Fort Lauderdale died on Saturday August 10, 2019. A resident for 30 years formerly from Worcester, Mass. Don was a salesman in the Building material industry in Broward County. Don is predeceased by his Stepson, Richie Moore. Survived by his wife Sandy Moore, Step Son: Jimmy Moore of Ft. Lauderdale, Son Donald John Willar of Washington. Daughter in law: Bobbie Jo Moore of Ft. Lauderdale Brother in Laws: Fran (Sue) Boudreau and Jeff Boudreau of Ft. Lauderdale Sisters: Sharon and Marsha of Mass. Several Nieces and Nephews. Grandchildren: Madisen, James and Loryn Moore. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019, 3PM at the First Christian Church of Wilton Manors, 2725 NE 14 Ave. Online condolences can be shared at www.edkalis.com. Arrangements entrusted to Edwards Cremation & Funeral Services, Wilton Manors.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 15, 2019
