Donald Ray (Don) of Hollywood, Florida passed away on February 3, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his son Don Jr. (Debbie), daughter Debbie; 5 grandchildren Craig (Kat), Matthew, Kimberly (Kevin), Brandon, and Michael; 2 great-grandchildren Emma and Benson; 3 brothers Jim (Sharon), Bob (Marlene), and Pat (Linda); 2 sisters Rose (Gene) and Judy (Jim); and several caring nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Don was preceded in death by his loving wife of 52 years Bobbie, his parents James and Virginia, sister Irene, and brother Jerry. He was born on August 22nd, 1939 in Missoula, Montana where he was raised with proud Irish roots. Don moved to Denver in 1957 where he married the love of his life in 1962 and began raising his two children. The family then moved to South Florida where Don served for 40 years as founder and president of Hollywood Theatre Equipment, which still operates today as his family business and one of the leading theatre equipment companies in the USA. In his free time, Don greatly enjoyed golfing, playing poker, attending horse races, and most of all telling jokes. He was an amazing husband, father, papa, brother, and friend to all. Visitation will be Saturday, February 9th, from 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM followed by the funeral mass at 10:00 AM, all at Nativity Catholic Church, 5220 Johnson Street, Hollywood, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in the name of Don Gallagher to Variety – The Children's Charity of Georgia at 9800 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 1, Johns Creek, GA 30097 or through their website: varietyofgeorgia.org/donation/donation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Landmark Funeral Home, 4200 Hollywood Boulevard, Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220 Please sign the online register book at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary