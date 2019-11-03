|
February 14, 1951 October 30, 2019
Avid sports enthusiast, music lover, and television and movie trivia expert - Don was Google to friends and family before Google. He loved to entertain with his impressions of singers, actors, and politicians such as Dean Martin, Elvis, Walter Brennan, Clark Gable, John Wayne, and Richard Nixon.
Don was a 65 year resident of Broward County. He was a graduate of Plantation High School; he earned an AA from Miami Dade [Junior] College. He retired from the City of Plantation in July 2003.
Ever the caregiver - He helped his Dad (Wally, deceased) care for his grandfather (Pop Travers, deceased). He later assisted his mother (Ruth, deceased) care for his Dad. Nine years ago, he stayed by his sister-in-law Sue's side to help care for his brother Bruce (deceased). After his mother could no longer drive, Don became her chauffer [until his diagnosis four years ago].
He did not let his illness interfere with his joy of living. Don and Addie continued to savor fine dining, live Jazz, and martinis. They completed their Florida Bucket List and enjoyed time with family and friends.
Don was a devoted husband, son, brother, father, "Brampa", and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Addie, daughter Elizabeth, son-in-law Jacob, granddaughter Hannah, brother Steve (Cricket), brother David (Jana), sisters-in-law Sue (Bruce, deceased), Ellen (Walt, deceased), and Ruby (Phil), plus many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Foster for a lifetime of loving, compassionate care. They are also indebted to the dedicated, caring staff at Walgreens Pharmacy #16354, Dr. Jason Tache, United Health Services, West Regional Hospital, VITAS, and to all who sent cards and called over the past 4 years.
Don requested that there be no formal service. He did, however, want friends, old and new, to gather, share stories, and comfort his family. Don wanted attire to be casual; he requested tropical, floral shirts. Don will be the third generation Travers to have arrangements made by TM Ralph. The gathering will be Monday, November 4th from Noon to 2pm at TM Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 7001 NW 4 Street.
In lieu of flowers [seriously, Addie is allergic] Please make a donation in Don's name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Ste 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266-3721 www.pancan.org
Cremation arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. 954-587-6888 www.tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 3, 2019