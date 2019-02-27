Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33024
Former Principal of Dade County Schools, Dr. Donald "Don" Jerome Samuels, age 80 passed away peacefully on February 24th at his home in Tamarac after battling Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. He is at peace now as he joins his late spouse Mimi Samuels from whom he was widowed in 2002. Don was born in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Martin and Sally Samuels. He is survived by his children Jodi Samuels Shir and Brian Samuels as well as his son-in-law Guy, his daughter-in-law Jodi and his five grandchildren. A funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at noon at Levitt Weinstein/Beth David in Hollywood 3201 North 72nd avenue followed by a burial at Lakeside Memorial. The family will be sitting Shiva for Don at the home of his daughter Jodi Shir. May his memory be a blessing! Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
